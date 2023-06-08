Police kill 3 suspected cultists in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, have quelled a cult war in Rivers State, reportedly killing three of the armed cultists involved in the battle for supremacy.

It was gathered that the cult battle for supremacy had erupted between members of the Iceland and Greenland cult groups at Udebu community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, resulting to an exchange of gunfire.

A source within the community disclosed that members of the cult groups had mobilised to engage in a supremacy battle in the community, but were faced by the fierce force of Police in Ahoada East, which acted on a tip-off.

The source said one Bright and two other suspected cultists were fatally wounded by the Police during the exchange of gunfire with the hoodlums.

Also, a native of the community (names withheld) said a leader of one of the groups, Ikechukwu Uturu, aka Old School from Ahoada East and other cultists escaped with bullet wounds.

The source said: “We gathered that one locally fabricated G-3 riffle, a locally fabricated pistol which uses AK-47 ammunition, charms and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the hoodlums’ by the Police.”

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that three suspected cultists were fatally wounded by the Police in the incident.