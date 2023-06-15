Police declare man wanted over alleged possession of firearms

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Police Force, zone XI command on Thursday, declared one Orowole Rotimi, 31, wanted over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Addressing journalists at the zonal headquarters, Abere, Osun State, the command spokesperson, CSP Ayeni Benjamin, said Orowolo was a principal suspect in a case of unlawful possession of firearms and false information to the police.

He added that the suspect had gone into hiding, warning that anybody who harbour him will be treated as an accomplice.

Ayeni said the command between April till date has 52 cases reported, 44 cases under investigation, eight cases charged to court with another eight awaiting trial.

His words: “The Nigeria Police Force, Zone XI Command Osogbo is investigating a case of Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Giving False Information to the Police and other charges that emanated from the matter under investigation.

“One Orowole Adekunle Rotimi is a Principal suspect in this case and every effort made to reach him to come and defend himself has failed because he has gone into hiding making it difficult to continue with the case.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Zone XI Command therefore wishes to notify the public that Mr Orowole Adekunle Rotimi a Nigerian national from Ile Ife in Osun State which we displayed his picture here has been declared wanted.

“Orowole Adekunle Rotimi is about 31 years of Age, fair in complexion, with white teeth, 1.70m tall, pointed Nose, Bald Heald, Black Hair, sometimes he keeps a beard, Yoruba by tribe.

“Anybody that harbours this suspect will be treated by the Police as an accomplice and anyone having useful information as to his whereabouts will be rewarded with at least N200,000.”