Police arrest 4 personnel over alleged extortion of Yahoo boys in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Zone 16 Command of the Nigeria Police Force with headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has ordered the arrest and investigation of four personnel involved in alleged abduction and extortion of N20 million from two suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys in Bayelsa State.

Two civilian accomplices now at large were said to have set up the Yahoo boys for the alleged extortion scam.

The accused policemen, among them an Inspector, had last Monday reportedly stormed the residence of the Yahoo boys, who are indigenes of Bayelsa but came in from Ghana, and “arrested” them and blindfolded to an unknown hotel in the Azikoro suburb of the state capital.

According to a source, “They threatened to kill the boys and claimed someone from Ghana accused them of fraud. They threatened to kill them if they don’t part with N50 million.”

The alleged Yahoo boys were said to have succumbed and agreed to part with N20 million. They took them to their banks where they made two separate transfers to the accused policemen.”

It was, however, learned that a friend of the victims, who got wind of their ordeal decided to report to the Police headquarters number advertised and it attracted the attention of police top echelon.

Preliminary investigations showed that the AIG Zone 16, Benjamin Okolo, was reported to have ordered the arrest of the accused personnel and additional facts revealed that the accused personnel action was without the knowledge of their superior officers.

Meantime, another source told our correspondent that the accused police personnel have turned in the loot made from the extortion deal.

Contacted, spokesman of the Zone 16 of the Nigeria Police Force, Ikwo Kelvin, confirmed the development.

He said: Actually, they gave them (four policemen) information, that some internet fraudsters defrauded a foreigner of $28,000. So, the policemen went after them. They actually confessed to the crime and pleaded for leniency.

“Unfortunately, instead of the policemen doing the needful, they compromised by collecting some amount of money from them. But the AIG on getting wind of the matter ordered their arrest and detention. The money has been recovered. Investigation is still ongoing as we speak.”