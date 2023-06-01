PMS: Stakeholders meet in Ibadan, resolve to work together

…Propose interim management/caretaker committee

By Adeola Badru

Following the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System, (PMS )in Oyo State, stakeholders in the transport sector have resolved to work together to promote peace and progress among the various transport groups just as the former deputy governor of the state, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Senator Ayoola Agboola sued for peace.

This was the position reached by representatives of the various transport groups in their seperate submissions at the Town Hall Meeting called on the instance of the state government to find lasting solutions to the Park Management System situation in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting yesterday, the gathering which comprises representatives of the state government, transport operators, civil organisations, community leaders and representatives of security agencies, suggested the establishment of an interim management/caretaker committee to be headed by a technocrat to be appointed by the governor.

The statement reads in parts: “An interim management team/caretaker should be established, the chairman should be appointed by the His Excellency and should be a technocrat professional in transport planning and management but impartial (not a member of any group).

“Members to be drawn from various verified transport operative groups. Government representative from various of works and transport; land, housing and urban development; Justice; Environment and water resources; Local government and Chieftaincy matters; Finance; Security Operatives; State transport management agency.”

“Make use of branch leaders (probably at zonal levels) Collection of revenue should be handled by the committee through appointed staff by the committee.”

“Office should be created withing the state secretariat for the committee for its operation

“Test run the system for three months and prepare operational report for the government.”

“Government through the committee should profile all operators in the state. The committee should take censor of all street to avoid public disturbance.”

“Government should have a succession plan for PMS operation in the state. Government should provide good security apparatus for the operations of the committee.”

“Majorly all Stakeholders have agreed to work together peacefully as a team,” it stated.

The stakeholders lauded Governor Makinde for his efforts to make the state a better place to live and do business.

Earlier, the representative of the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, who is the deputy, Commissioner of Police, Akinade Adejobi read riot act to members on illegal possession of arms.

The CP, therefore, urged PMS members in possession of arms to submit them to the police or face the full wrath of law.