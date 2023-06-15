Plateau: Dissolution of 17 LGA’s undemocratic, Adebayo blasts Mutfwtang

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general elections, Adewole Adebayo has criticised the recent dissolution of the local government administration by the Plateau state governor Mr. Caleb Mutfwtang.

Adebayo said it is unconstitutional for state governors to local government council administration they met on ground as all electoral votes, whether at the national, state or local government levels are all the same.

Adebayo’s admonition came in view of the Plateau State Governor suspension of the 17 local government areas council administration.

Mutfwtang said the suspension was based on inability of the chairmen to make available records of their income and expenditure to the State

House of Assembly even as he has sworn in immediately an interim transition committee chairmen.

Adebayo, through his verified tweeter account @Pres_Adebayo, said its unconstitutional misconduct of state governors to dissolve such administration when their tenure hasnt elapsed.

“Unconstitutional misconduct of State Governors whimsically dissolving LGA Councils they met on ground is undemocratic and grossly illegal. All votes are equally sovereign. It is the same electorates that vote in National, State and Local Government elections. All are sacred.”

He advised the Plateau governor to restore dissolved local government councils in compliance with Supreme Court judgment.

He said: “Plateau State Governor and other despots should promptly restore dissolved LG Councils in compliance with Supreme Court judgement in Yantaba vs Governor of Katsina State (2022) 1 NWLR PT. 1811 AT 259, and other Supreme Court judgements enforcing section 7(1) of the Constitution”.