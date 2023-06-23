Planned hike in eletricity tariff height of insensitivity to suffering masses – TUC

NLC TUC protest

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has described the planned 40 per cent hike in electricity tariff as the height of insensitivity to the suffering of masses.

The planned hike is expected to take effect on July 1.

But, the TUC noted that, already the Nigerian masses were finding it extremely difficult to cope with the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The First Deputy President of the union, Dr Tommy Okon, in an interview with Vanguard, urged the government to jettison the planned increase because it would compound the socio-economic woes of most Nigerians already over burdened with high inflation and general high cost of living.

He said, “This new government should consider the plight of the suffering masses who are already over-burdened with high inflation and general unbearable high cost of living and other socio-economic realities.

“The government just removed subsidy on petrol which has negatively affected the cost of living and worsened the poverty level across the country.

‘’The government should not be seen to be insensitive to the plight of the citizens and socio-economic realities in the country.

“Agreed that the government inherited a bad economy, but policies are not made to worsen the plight of the masses, but to improve the living conditions of the citizens, especially the poor.

“The planned 40 per cent hike in electricity tariff is the height of insensitivity. The government has set up a committee with organized labour to work out modalities and ways of cushioning the negative effects of the subsidy removal.

‘’But now, the government is already making the expected outcome of the committee useless by the planned hike. The government should jettison the planned hike,” he said.