Photos: Mercy Aigbe performs hajj after converting to Islam

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigne has dropped beautiful pictures of herself performing the hajj in Mecca.

Recall that Aigbe converted to Islam following her marriage with movie maker, Kazeem Adeoti in 2022.

In one of the pictures dropped on her Instagram page, the actress was also in the company of her husband, Adeoti.

“May Allah accept our supplications on this very special day as an act of ibadah. Amin,” she wrote.