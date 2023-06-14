Photos: Gbajabiamila assumes office as Chief of Staff

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assumed official duty as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila assumed duty at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday (today), shortly after resigning his membership in the House of Representatives.

The former speaker’s letter of resignation was read on the floor by the newly-sworn in Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Gbajabiamila, who announced his resumption on his Twitter handle, said, “To the glory of God, I resigned my membership of the newly Inaugurated 10th House of Representatives today.

“I had the privilege to move the first motion in the new House which was on the need to prepare to avert the negative effects of the forecast of heavy flooding in some parts of the country. The House passed the resolutions accordingly.

“Thereafter, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read my resignation letter and declared my seat vacant. An opportunity for the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to elect my replacement.

“I have assumed my new office as the Chief of Staff to the President in readiness to work with Mr. President in delivering his Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.”