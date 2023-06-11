Philanthropy runs in my blood, it’s generational — OILSERV founder, Emeka Okwuosa

By Ediri Ejoh

Emeka Okwuosa is the Chairman of Oilserv Group of companies, one of the firms engaged in the execution of Ajeokua, Kaduna, Kano,AKK, gas pipeline construction. Philanthropy is his lifestyle.

His philanthropic acts cut across many areas such as healthcare, education and social-economic empowerment. He owns the Don Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital located in Oraifite, Ekwusigo, LGA, Anambra State, which specialises in heart surgery and runs under the management of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) with support from a US-based medical philanthropic NGO, VOOM Foundation.

Last week, the hospital commenced its biannual free medical outreach in Oraifite where hundreds of patients with various ailments were attended to. Sunday Vanguard spoke to Okwuosa on the sideline of the event.

Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, SEOF, has made some positive contributions to the development of Oraifite community.

Can you tell us the rationale behind the establishment of the foundation?

Maybe the basics and the underlying factor that have driven the entire mindset are who I am as a person and my upbringing. I come from a family of philanthropists. My parents practiced philanthropy to the best of their ability because as a young person growing up, I saw it. I didn’t need to be talked to because I saw it in action. They helped the community. In fact, at a time, if you came into our place in the 70s and 80s you will see people living there, some of whom we never knew where they came from.

My parents took care of them and paid their school fees. Some of them used to come here to see me. Some of them now live outside the country.

They come to introduce themselves to me. I saw that my dad and mum also contributed a lot to society, from the building of our church, All Saints Anglican Church to the school (Oraifite Central School) to all manners of facilities here,education, church particularly, they were doing all. The foundation we are running today basically organises the whole process of delivering philanthropic services to the community.

We kicked off originally by trying to bridge thegap that we saw within the community in infrastructure, water, road and building agricultural facilities like wooden garri processing factories here in the ’80s. Today, we have a newer one operating, which is about to commence production in this town as we speak.

We grant scholarships to indigent but brilliant people. It started more than 20 years ago. Over time also, we have helped people get medical attention all over the world. So this is an organic activity that is driven entirely by a sense of purpose and a sense of service to humanity.

The foundation seems to have been consistent in the provision of humanitarian services.

Apart from what you have done so far, are there plans to expand your reach?

We are already doing it. We just inspected major erosion control projects that we executed, a total of 1.5 km of massive drain interconnecting different areas. We channeled the water to the main river. The essence of that is to ensure that all the erosion problems are controlled not only now but in the future. The medical activities we have here are not meant just for the community. I am sure if you check, you’ll see among the people that have been operated upon here are people from different states.

One of them is from Borno State. We don’t limit those who benefit from our medical services. On education, if you go to the school we built there, less than 10 percent of the students there are from this community. The school is attracting people from everywhere. When they apply and pass the examinations, they are offered admission based on merit. But as I said, this is organic. As we move on, we are going to have more programmes that will address wider coverage in the country. It seems philanthropy runs in your family because your daughter is into it as well…

She has the same mindset, so that makes it easier for that to happen. My entire family is involved in philanthropy. My brother, Azuka Okwuosa is involved in what we are doing. The same thing applies to our eldest brother, Dr. Chinenye Okwuosa, who lives in London. It runs in the family. But for my immediate family, all my children and my wife are all involved. On govt My mindset is that we work with government where it is possible. Government at all levels in Nigeria is bedeviled with a lot of responsibilities. I believe and also know that they have so much to look into and the resources may not be there. That is why we are stepping up to help.

At the state level, we do have a strong handshake and we work closely with the Anambra State government., On security for example, in the past 20 years, we have been working closely. I helped set up a local vigilante here, that was 25 years ago.

We equipped them, gave them all the facilities they required including vehicles and then interface them with the police.

Insecurity threatens the South-East . Does it affect your activities here?

I will tell you a few things for you to put my answers in perspective. I never worked in Nigeria after leaving school but I deliberately left my work to come back to Nigeria in 1993 to set up my businesses here. It was a conscious effort. When I did that, Nigeria was boiling.

That was the time of the June 12 crisis. I never left Nigeria, I believe in Nigeria, and I believe also in where I come from. Insecurity won’t make me leave Nigeria because no other nationalities will develop this country except Nigerians.

In Europe, they fought two big wars where they killed more than 100 million people possibly in each of them but they stillexist. Insecurity is not exclusive to the South-East alone. I believe government also has a responsibility to work with people in solving the problem.

I’m an entrepreneur at heart and in reality, a van entrepreneur takes risks, calculated risks. Life

is a risk. So, risks never end until somebody goes. What is important is what you do.

How do you manage the risks to be productive and make a difference?

I believe that Nigeria has a great future. For those who don’t understand and want to carry arms, they have to be reached out to. So the important thing is we need to continue to invest in Nigeria. If we cease to invest in Nigeria, the economy will collapse.

How do you feel about impacting this community?

Definitely, I feel good. Anything you do in life you need to have feedback. That is how you can figure out the effectiveness or efficacy of what you are doing. If you have focused properly, you will know how to adjust to continue to make it better. I believe they feel good about what is going on, I also know that no matter what we have done today , we can also do more.

As a stakeholder in the oil and gas sector, you are seeing a situation where government is focusing on gas… It is part of what we do as a business and what we do to contribute to the development of Nigeria. Gas is a transition fuel. I am sure you know quite a little about the ‘go zero’ target, and that requires us to go more into renewables, to reduce our carbon footprints in our activities.

But if you look at gas today, Nigeria has an abundance of gas. Make no mistake, with the availability of energy it is correlated to development. I mean availability and use are correlated to development.

For us to continue to develop, we have to utilize energy more. What are the sources of energy – today, it’s either you go with coal which has been there or you go with oil. Now, gas is a lot in Nigeria, we cannot even begin to quantify it.

We have more than two hundred and eight trillion cubic feet of gas. When you look at that, you realise that on top of that, we have not finalised or said this is all we have. We are still developing and finding out the reserve we have.

Gas is very crucial, but gas is peculiar because you cannot open up, drill and bring out gas without utilizing it. You can’t store it easily.

It is not like oil you put in barrels and tanks. Before you develop a gas asset, you must have planned how to utilize it. And to utilize it, you must have a transportation system like pipelines or you build an LNG system to freeze it. It is not an easy thing to do. We are involved in the entire value chain, we are involved a lot more in the mainstream, building the facilities.We have completed tens of pipelines.

We are currently building the Ajaokuta Kaduna/Kano pipeline to move gas to the northern part of Nigeria. With that, Nigeria will develop. The northern part of Nigeria will develop because if we don’t have development cutting across the whole country, you begin to have buckets of problems.

The Gas value chain is very important in energy delivery in Nigeria and we have a lot of gas. And OILSERV Group is a company that plays very strongly in this field. Your company is playing a major role in the AKK pipeline development.

What is the status report?

We are working according to the plan and we have gone far. By the end of this year, we should have been in a position to commission the pipeline. It comes with a lot of challenges. The most difficult are security challenges. Most of the areas the pipeline trans-passes are being challenged , but we have the support of government and NNPC in order to de-risk it.

What it means is that we have to deploy a huge amount of security resources and it slows down the project a lot. We also have a lot of challenges from logistics. For example, from May to November , some places may be inaccessible. It impacts the speed of delivering the project. These are the two key issues, but we are positioned to overcome them because it’s part of the process.

The Chinese Bank was supposed to finance the AKK project, but at one point, it was reported that they opted out…

When you go into a project, you have many schemes. If one doesn’t work, the other one works. Yes, the Chinese were supposed to provide the funding, but it failed.

They did not deliver, though Nigeria did her bit by putting in its equity. But the debt from China did not come.

But that is gone. That didn’t stop the project from moving on. The project is now 100 percent financed by NNPC and we don’t have any issue with that.

What are some of the expansion projects that Oilserv is working on?

OILSERV is a group of companies. It is not just a company that builds pipelines. We are into gas development. And Gas development along the Gas value chain is a lot. We are developing a Methanol plant as we speak. We are also involved in a midscale energy plant, which was put together to build with partners. We are also operating in exploration and production areas.