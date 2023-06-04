PDP healing process must begin now – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

.urges members to embrace unity

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put aside their differences and work towards the unity of the party, just as he emphasised the healing process must begin immediately.

He made the appeal at the weekend, during the ongoing retreat organised by the party for elected officials in Bauchi, Bauchi State, while admonishing party members to put aside issues capable of causing division in the party as a result of the in-fighting that occurred during the general elections and embrace peace.

Going forward, the governor said: “Well, I want to point out that we went through a gruelling election, and whether we want to admit or not, we have issues amongst ourselves during the elections. But, you know what, the healing process has to start and it must start now.”

Makinde, while saying that the party must be forward-looking, admonished the governors to stand strong and continue to play a stabilizing role in the affairs of the party.

“We must focus on things that will unite us. We must, as a matter of urgency, be forward-looking. We have to tell ourselves the home truth. One thing I can say is that, for the governors of the PDP, who are present here, I will say that the governors are willing, ready, and able to play a stabilising role in this party.”

“Let me conclude by saying that government will come and go but our country will remain. And, as a responsible opposition party, we must, where it is required, do things in the interest of this country. This is because if there is no Nigeria, there is no us.”

“So, it is safer to offer a chance that offers itself and extemporize the procedure to fit it, rather than making plans, mature and waiting for an opportunity to use that plan,” he stated.