PDP hails ‘humble, honest’ Imo guber candidate, Anyanwu at 58

Samuel Anyanwu

By Fortune Eromosele

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has celebrated the National Secretary and Candidate of the party in the November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship election, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, as he marks his birthday today.

This was contained in a statement on Monday signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read: “Senator Anyanwu is a very humble, honest, compassionate and remarkably resourceful leader; an excellent administrator, forthright politician and courageous statesman who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment towards the unity, stability and progress of our great Party and Nigeria.

“Sam-Daddy is a beloved of his people; grassroot mobilizer and leading light who embodies the hope, aspiration and determination of the people of Imo State to make their land safe again and liberate the citizens from the stranglehold of oppressive forces.

“Our Party is especially proud of Senator Anyanwu’s longstanding achievements and democratic credentials as a two-term Local Government Chairman, two-term member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, PDP National Secretary and Candidate of our Party for the November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship election; legacies with which he has distinguished himself as a leader with unparalleled love for and commitment to the wellbeing, happiness and prosperity of the people.

“The PDP notes that Senator Anyanwu’s proven commitment and record of achievements inform the desire of the overwhelming majority of the people of Imo State across board to elect him as the next Governor of the State so that he will bring his wealth of experience, capacity, humility, competence and proficiency to bear on the affairs of the State.

“The PDP family felicitates with Senator Anyanwu on this special day and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health, wisdom and success in the November 11, 2023 election to the Glory of His Name, in line with the yearnings and aspiration of the people of Imo State.”