Pay-as-you-go solar solution lights up  streets

By Prince Osuagwu

Solar energy solutions provider, Africa Go Solar, AGS, is bringing a pay-as-you-go solar solution aimed at lighting up the streets of Nigeria.

AGS says the solution will provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable lighting to communities to solve Nigeria’s electricity challenges and meet the people’s demand.

At a launch at the Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Ajah Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Sola Fajuke said: “We are excited to launch our new pay-as-you-go solar street lighting solution in Nigeria. Solar energy aligns with Nigeria’s goals for sustainable development and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in affordable and clean energy, climate action, and poverty alleviation. Solar energy adoption will prove valuable as Nigeria’s electricity grid currently faces significant challenges in meeting the electricity demand of the country’s population. With projects like the solar-powered streetlights at Abraham Adesanya, we believe that solar energy solutions will improve Nigerians’ quality of life and provide more economic opportunities”.

AGS is collaborating with Fuji Electric, a renowned Japanese solar technology provider, to deliver durable solar solutions to European cities such as Germany, Italy, and London. The partnership has enabled AGS to establish a record which ensures solar installations meet the highest quality and performance standards.

Chairperson, Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Bolanale Bodede said: “This is an exciting moment for us at Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate. Since Africa Go Solar installed solar-powered and CCTV-integrated street lights. Before now, we did not have streetlights, so visibility was threatened at night. It is a timely intervention, and we are positive that it will improve security and aid movement in the estate, especially at night time’’.

AGS street lights are equipped with CCTV cameras and a real-time monitoring system, providing enhanced security and a powerful deterrent against theft, vandalism, and break-ins. With infrared LED night vision, motion and sound detection, two-way communication, and wireless surveillance capabilities, the AGS solution provides access to compelling video evidence for prosecution purposes, considering the prevailing security challenges in the country.