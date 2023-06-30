Oyo gets new CP

By Adeola Badru

A new Commissioner of Police, CP, has been appointed for the Oyo State Police Command. He is Adebola Hamzat.

The new police boss replaced former CP Adebowale Williams, who was recently promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Adebowale as gathered by Vanguard, as of last Friday, assumed duty as the 32nd AIG in charge of Zone 7 headquarters, Abuja.

The appointment was made known in an approval issued by the Police Service Commission, PSC.