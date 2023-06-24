Overzealous pranksters should be punished, says Kween Melissa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular On Air Personality, Melissa Nnamdi aka Kween Melissa has backed the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi who called for the arrest of overzealous pranksters.

The Force PRO had previously called for the arrest of one Ibadan based prankster famously known for the ‘extreme’ pranks that “threaten the lives of Nigerians”.

Weighing in on the matter, the radio presenter said that content creators are taking matters out of hand with their contents as unsuspecting citizens end up being shocked by their actions.

“I certainly agree with him on this decision as it seems these influencers / content creators are now taking matters out of hand and it is unfair to the public /citizens who are put in danger as a result of their actions” said Kween Melissa.

“I think there should be some sort of punishment for those who take things to the extreme. It’s supposed to be fun but not when it puts them in danger or causes emotional traumas”, she added.

Melissa, who is the founder of the ‘Face of Petite’ beauty pageant, also revealed plans to resume the fourth edition of her pageant in October after taking a long break since the COVID-19 outbreak.