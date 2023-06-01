Otu dissolves boards, directs political appointees to handover to top civil servants

By Emma Una, CALABAR

SENATOR Bassey Otu, the Cross River State governor has dissolved boards of agencies, ministries, and parastatals and directed all political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries or highest office heads in their agencies, ministries or parastatals.

Otu also directed chairmen of councils to hand over to the heads of administration or general administration in their local government councils.

The governor who is yet to make any appointment mandated Dr Innocent Eteng, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to State Government to issue the statement.

“All tax and revenue agents are hereby dissolved. All government properties including buildings hitherto occupied by political appointees should be returned or vacated with immediate effect” The statement ordered

He directed the auctioning of government lands, property and assets to be suspended until a review is conducted while all government functionaries still in possession of official documents should return them immediately