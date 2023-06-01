Otti supervises operations as taskforce on waste evacuation begins work

By Steve Oko

Evacuation of refuse dumps has commenced simultaneously in Umuahia and Aba following the state of emergency on waste declared by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State during his inauguration on Monday.

Recycling trucks were sighted around waste dumps in Umuahia carting away heaps of refuse that have defaced the city.

The Governor defied the downpour in Aba to supervise the clearing of heaps of refuse on the popular Asa Road.

Otti had after declaring a state of emergency on the clearing of wastes in the streets of Umuahia, and Aba, appointed Mr Ogbonnia Okereke as the Head of Task Force to implement the refuse disposal emergency.

Otti thanked the Task Force for swinging into action without delay, vowing to reposition Abia as one of the cleanest states in the country.

“I wish to thank all those working pro-bono to ensure that our towns are clean, and all who braved the rain to give effect to the directive we gave two days ago, declaring an emergency on the cleanup of Aba and Umuahia,” Otti added.

Meanwhile, residents watched with excitement as Otti and the Tasks Force defied the rain to clean up the cities.

In Aba, road users and traders around the vicinity, who had been contending with the mountainous heaps of refuse, and the stench emanating from them, cheered the Governor and his team.

Otti tried his hands at the wheels, when he took over the steering of the payloader and sending the ecstatic crowd roaring in cheers.

Waste disposal truck belonging to the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, was sighted at a refuse dump on Umuwaya Road near ShopRite shopping mall Umuahia, carting away heaps of refuse.

The sanitary condition of the state especially the major urban cities of Aba and Umuahia, has been a source of concern in the recent times.