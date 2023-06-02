Otti appoints Lagos NBA chair SA on Legal Matters,  21 others

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, has appointed the Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Lagos State chapter, Ikechukwu Uwanna, as his Special Assistant on Legal Matters.

The Governor also made 21 fresh appointments according to a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kazie Ukoh.

The new appointees and their portfolios include: Mr Michael Akpara – Special Adviser on Finance; Professor Uche Eme Uche – Special Adviser on Education; and Professor Joel F. Ogbonna – Special Adviser on Petroleum and Energy.

Others include:Dr Clifford Agbaeze – Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture; Mr Chimereze Okigbo – Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue; Mr. Uche Mark Nwosu – Chief of Protocol; and Mr. Uche Ukeje – Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation

On the list also are:Mr Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication; Mr. Uzor Nwachukwu – Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr. Kingsley Anosike – Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy; and Mr. Uzoma Nwagba – Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME.

Others include: Rev Father Dr Christian Uche Anokwuru – Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions; Mrs Ifeoma Thomas – Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation; Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; and Mr Okey Kanu – Special Adviser on Strategic Communication.

Otti also appointed Dr (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Mr Chinedu Ekeke – Senior Special Assistant Youth and Sports Development; Mr Chuka Ofili – Senior Special Assistant, Domestic; Hon Luke Ukara Onyeani – Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters; Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd) – Special Adviser on Security; and Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu – Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce .