Osimhen makes shortlist for Ghana Football Awards

Osimhen

Freshly crowned Serie A top scorer for the 2022/23 season and league winner, Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted in the Best African Player (international) category by organisers of Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen’s nomination was announced on the official Twitter handle of Ghana Football Awards.

The Nigerian who had an impressive run in the just concluded season, notched up 26 goals as Napoli claimed their first league title in over 30 years.

He also netted five times as his side reached the quarter finals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Others on the list are Liverpool and Egypt star, Mohammed Salah, Manchester City and Algeria winger, Riyad Mahrez, along with Sevilla and Morocco goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.