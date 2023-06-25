Onu Peter unveils visually appealing video for “Uchu Gbede Ojo”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Germany-based Nigerian gospel artiste, Onu Peter has unveiled a visually appealing new music video for his recently released single, Uchu Gbede Ojo.

The video, directed by David Ayeni is a cinematic masterpiece that flawlessly captures the emotional depth of the song.

“Uchu Gbede Ojo” translated to English as “I Am Grateful,” from Onu Peter’s Igala native language is an Afrobeat-Amapiano vibe which offers praises unto God.

In the video, Onu Peter takes us on a ride to a city crammed with breathtaking imagery and vivid colors, through Prague and Brno in the Czech Republic where the video was shot. From beginning to the end, the video is an enthralling feast for the eyes that flawlessly enhances the effective lyrics and hovering melodies of the song.

Onu Peter is no stranger to developing compelling sounds that push the boundaries of the medium. His preceding songs have been hailed for their creativity and originality, and this state-of-the-art presentation is no exception. With its lovely visuals and deeply felt emotions, the video for Uchu Gbede Ojo is positive to have a lasting influence on viewers.

“Na Miracle” is another single from Onu Peter’s stable, which is set to drop this coming July. With its daring new sound and thought-provoking lyrics, the song is sure to attract positive reviews.

The video premiered on Friday May 26, 2023 on YouTube and it is sure to hold an ear open for “Na Miracle” coming soon.