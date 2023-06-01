Only independent judiciary’ll guarantee hope for masses — Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that only a fully independent judiciary can be a hope for the common man in a democracy.

The Governor, who spoke at the Osun State University Faculty of Law distinguished personality lecture series at Ifetedo Campus in the state, said he benefitted from the firmness and independence of the apex court to remain a governor.

A statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Thursday by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Adesoji Ademola, stated the Governor insisted that for the judiciary to be a succour for the masses, it must be completely autonomous.

He added the Apex Court has once again proven to be a place of succour to the oppressed, especially with the verdict of the Court affirming his election as the duly elected governor of the state.

His words; “I have been in and out of the courtroom on so many occasions. I regard the judiciary as the home of rescue for the wronged ones, a place of succour for the oppressed. I’m in this seat today as a governor because the supreme court validated my election by the good people of Osun state;

“I hope my case will not be a reference point and case study in today’s lecture. If my case is mentioned, it will confirm that Osun’s judgement revived the supreme court as a moral compass of the nation.

“On Osun case, my lord justices at the apex court dared all odds to stand by facts, law and the people. Permit me to again use this opportunity to pay homage to my lord justices. Osun people will never forget those panel of judges who validated their will.

“My conviction is that democracy is strengthened when democratic institutions are solidly built and provided an enabling environment to thrive. This is the magic within developed democracies.

“Our judiciary and other institutions must be supported, fully funded and granted operational autonomy. A well-mobilised judiciary has the potency to deliver equitable and impartial justice administration”.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Clement Adebooye said the lecture series is aimed at bringing to fore contemporary legal issues across the country with a view to strengthening the legal environment.