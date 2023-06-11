 Ondo APC blast SDP’s  position on Akeredolu

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— Says it’s cheap attempt to score political points

—- Show genuine concern

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The ruling All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, weekend took a swipe at the Social Democratic Party in the state over it’s position on the state of health of governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that the state SDP, had recently raised concern over the secrecy in the health conditions of the governor.

It described the silence from the governor’s camp and the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State as concerning and alarming.

The party’s state chairman, Stephen Adewale, had implored the governor “to safeguard his hard-earned reputation by handing over to his deputy in an acting capacity until he is capable of handling the state’s business to avert constitutional crisis.

But, the ruling party, in a statement by its Director of Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, in Akure, expressed disappointments and dismay at the action of the SDP.

Otaloro said that the party “criticised the governor, on his state of health in a pretentious manner as if they care and concern about him.

“We find it extremely hypocritical that the Social Democratic Party, which has been silent on issues affecting their party in the state, suddenly found its voice to suggest an impending storm in the state to buttress the figment of their imagination as unnecessary.

“This kind of pretentious act is nothing but a cheap attempt to score political points at the expense of the well-being of the healing Governor and the people of Ondo State.

“We wish to assure the people of Ondo State that there is no cause for alarm. Governor Akeredolu, although the governor is indisposed, his illness has not out of commission him. As mortals, everyone can be sick. He still delegates duties to his Deputy Governor and gives directives to other cabinet members.

“We urge all well-meaning citizens of the state to ignore the baseless and unfounded claims of the oppositions and continue to support the Governor in his efforts to move the state forward.

The party called on the SDP ” to desist from engaging in cheap political gimmicks and focus on constructive engagements that will benefit the people of Ondo State. We must all work together to build a better, stronger, and more prosperous Ondo State.

“We want to admonish the other opposition parties to show genuine concern at this time and know that as humans, anyone can be sick. It is unnecessary to heat up the polity with baseless allegations.

Otaloro, thanked ” the people of Ondo State for their prayers for Governor Akeredolu as he recuperates. We assure them that he will continue to serve them as governor.