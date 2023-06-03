Ondo 10th Assembly: Oladiji emerges Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A second-term lawmaker, Olamide Oladiji, has emerged as the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Oladiji emerged at the inauguration of the 10th assembly which took place in Akure, the state capital.

The Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin read the proclamation of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for the first session of the 10th Assembly to begin in line with the constitution.

During the session, Oladiji, a Member representing Ondo East constituency, representing Ilaje Constituency 1 , and Prince Abayomi Akinruntan were elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The member representing the Ifedore constituency, Temitope Akomolafe, moved a motion for the nomination of Oladiji Olamide as Speaker which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Ondo West 2, Abiola Oladapo, while a Lawmaker representing Idanre Constituency, Princess Oluwatosin Ogunlowo nominated Prince Abayomi Akinruntan for the position of a Deputy Speaker.

Addressing the members, the new Speaker, Oladiji, appreciated his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

Oladiji, who promised to work in harmony with the executive arm of government, appreciated both the governor and the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin for their leadership role and doggedness

“To my colleagues, this victory is for all of us, by electing me as the Speaker, you have demonstrated to the world that our legislators are living up to our dreams and aspirations.

Oladiji “pledge that there will be a smooth relationship between the legislative and the executive arms of government in order for us to achieve success”.