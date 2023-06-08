Okeigbo gets new regent

By Adeola Badru

Princess Olusola Babajide has been installed the new Regent of Okeigbo Kingdom, Ondo State.

Princess Babajide was installed the new Regent following the passage of her father, Oba (Dr) Lawrence Oluwole Babajide, Bamigbala I.

This was contained in a release made available to Vanguard yesterday by the Director-General, Oluoke Media, Hon. Prince Alexander Omojadegbe.

According to the statement, the late Oba Babajide was the 17th ruler and the 6th Oluoke of Okeigbo Kingdom in Okeigbo/Ile Oluji Local Government Area.

The new Regent, Princess Olusola Babajide, was born on February 27, 1963, in the United Kingdom.

She completed her primary education at Algernon Primary School in Hendon, London, and Teachers’ Training Primary School in Ilesa, Nigeria.

Princess Babajide attended St. Margaret Girls Secondary School in Ilesa, Nigeria.

After returning to the UK in 1988, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work and became registered with Social Work in England.

Princess Babajide is well versed with extensive experience, unwavering dedication and passion for service,

As the newly-installed Regent, Princess Babajide pledges to continue her late father’s legacy.

Inspired by his commitment to the welfare and development of the Kingdom, she is resolute in continuing her father’s noble work at ensuring the prosperity and well-being of the kingdom’s residents.

The Regent is poised to bring about positive change, foster unity and promote the growth of Okeigbo Kingdom as the Regent.

Recalled that Oba Oluwole Babajide, Bamigbala I, joined his ancestor last May, as announced by the Isoros, led by Pakoyi (Baba Loja) of Okeigbo Kingdom, Chief Akinbobola Adedigbo

He was officially presented Staff of Office on the soil of Okeigbo by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON on 14 September, 2018.

Oba Babajide was said to have spent his life in the service of Okeigbo right from the time he took his first chieftaincy title as Bobajiro and later Bashorun.

He was also the chairman of Okeigbo Central Council (OCC) for many years.

He reportedly facilitated the rehabilitation and reconstruction of kilometres of Okeigbo township roads by the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

His intervention, through the state government, brought the moribund water corporation of the community back to life.