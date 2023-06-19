Oil theft ‘ll end If 10th NASS passes Merchant Navy Bill – Edema

File image of a man working at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun, Bayelsa State. REUTERS.

By Henry Umoru

THE Director-General and Commandant of the Merchant Navy Corps, Allen Benson Edema has said that if crude oil theft must be nipped in the bud in Nigeria, the Senator Godswill Akpabio led 10th National Assembly should pass the Nigerian Merchant Navy Coast Guard Security and Safety Corps establishment bill.

According to when established, the Merchant Navy Corps was capable of generating up to $1billion into the Federal Government Account through Seafarers Tax.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Edema who noted that the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Merchant Navy Coast Guard Security and Safety Corps was introduced in the 8th Senate by the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, but legislative activities could not be concluded on it, however lamented that the proposed law has been rejected severally on the floors of both chambers since the 8th National Assembly.

He said, “In preparation for its take off, the Nigerian Merchant Navy Coast Guard Security and Safety Corps has proposed the floating of 10 Merchant Ships and 45 Fishing Trawlers ships from Phillipine and other equipment’s from Holland for use in Nigeria”

Edema who explained that the bill among others, seeks the creation of the Coast Guard Corps whose Director General shall also be the Commandant and Chief Executive Officer. appointed by the President, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, said that the board of the corps would be composed of representatives from the Federal ministries of Transportation, Environment, Finance, Health, and Defence.

He said, “Others are Nautical College of Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigeria Inland Water Ways Authority, and the Oil and Gas producing companies in Nigeria.

“Operatives of the NMN Coast Guard Corps, according to the legislation, would monitor and protect the Nigerian territorial waters from pollution during ship building in docks and in slip-ways and during construction of any maritime facilities.

“They will also protect the Nigerian territorial waters from dumping, pollution by toxic waste poisons, chemical or any other elements that constitute risks to human and marine lives.

“The corps is also saddled with the responsibility of monitor and control all government and commercial transport boats or any marines facilities operating in the maritime offshore and onshore environment, and also ensure safety.

“The corps would also monitor petroleum products loading and offloading activities of marketers and distributors for proper efficient distribution to deports and various stations and locations.

“The bill also empower the corps to provide security for merchant vessels along seaports, ships on midstram anchorage, tug boats fishing trawlers, crafts, passengers boats, among others.

“The corps would also provide security for oil rigs, platforms, depots , loading and offloading jetties, container and cargo terminus, seaports and any maritime and transportation facilities.

“The NMN Coast Guard Corps, according to the Bill, will have powers to arrest any person or ship suspected of committing any offence in the Nigerian territorial waters. Personnel of the corps would also assist the Nigerian Customs Service in rummage vessels against illegal contraband goods, among other functions.”

Edema who explained that the 9th Senate at its sitting on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021, read the bill for the second time and refered same to the relevant Committees for necessary legislative actions, said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, when disturbed by the activities of crude oil theft in the country, wrote a letter to the then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asking for speedy work on the bill.

Specifically he said, “On May 17, 2023, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, wrote a letter titled, ‘PASSAGE OF NIGERIAN MERCHANT NAVY COAST GUARD SECURITY AND SAFETY CORPS (ESTABLISHMENT) BILL, 2021 (SB. 591)’ to the Senate President.”

Part of the letter read, “I have the honour to convey my sincere appreciation and compliments.

“Under the existing legislative law of the Federation of Nigeria (Merchant Shipping Act) 1962, for the enforcement of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, I hereby appeal for the immediate passage of the‘NIGERIAN MERCHANT NAVY COAST GUARD SECURITY AND SAFETY CORPS (ESTABLISHMENT) BILL, 2021 (SB. 591)” into law. Please accept the consideration of my highest regards.”

The bill was sponsored again in the 9th Senate by Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South.

In his lead debate, Gaya had said, “The Bill for the Establishment of the Nigerian Merchant Navy, Coast Guard and Security Corps has the responsibility to provide security and safety of coastline waters and Nigerian Merchant Navy.

“The functions of the Corps shall include to monitor and protect the Nigerian territorial waters from Pollution during ship building in Docks and in slip-ways and during construction of any marine facilities;

“To protect Nigerian territorial waters from dumping, pollution by toxics west poisons, chemicals or any other element that constitute ris. to humans and marine lives;

“Monitor, protect and maintain the clearing in marines water hyacinths, grasses weeds and water debris, wrecks from Nigerian coastline, creeks and Inland waters ways expansion for free passage of tranporting goods and services;

“Provide and responds to any Emergency Quick Rescue Facilities, First Aid medical services for Marines and Merchant Ships, Seamen operating in Nigerian waters Personnel’s and in the riverine inland coastline and creeks water ways and in maritime environment;

“Monitor and control all government and commercial transport boats or any marines facilities operating in the maritime offshore and onshore environment and check the safety of lives, and fire prevention, accident installation equipments used onboard such boats for safety protection.

“Monitor all petroleum products loading and offloading activities by marketers and distributors for proper efficient distribution to deports and deposits to various stations and locations

“Enforce and maintain Law and order in the inland coastlme and Creeks to avoid dumping of waste products on maritime activities and marine environment in Nigerian;

“Monitor all illegal fishing activities and control of fishing trawiers operating in Nigeria territorial waters to ensure the use of proper approved recommended fishing nets;

“Prevent crimes or criminals activities, guide and protect Nigerian territorial , coastline water ways and creeks entrance to checkmate azainst any illegal activities; and

“Curb illegal importation of sophisticated weapon into Nigeria through the

sea, to avoid the further proliferation of arms that is already becoming very rampant.

“In line with the gove sment intention to create job for its teeming youth population, the Bill if passed into law, is expected to serve as a means of employment to at least one Million unemployed Nigerian youths.

“The enactment of the Bill will help reduce the burden placed cn Nigerian Navy as well as shifting the responsibility paradigm, in order to have a definite approach to the issue of maritime insecurity surrounding the entire gulf of Guinea.

“The Bill is necessary for the survival and sustainabili’ :f the Nigerian economy.

“You may wish to know also that this Corps when established is capable of generating up to $1billion into the Federal Government Account through Seafarers Tax.”