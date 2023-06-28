Ohaneze cautions media against unauthorised statements

The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday in Enugu urged the media to desist from publishing press statements from unauthorised persons on its behalf.

The organisation described the action by some media as unacceptable and embarrassment to it.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said Ohaneze Ndigbo condemned the act in entirety.

He spoke after the group’s National Executive Council meeting.

“Some of Igbo youth groups issue statements in the name of Ohaneze Ndigbo surprisingly, journalists accept it from them in spite the organisation’s disclaimer that they does not represent the interest of Igbo people.

“But we continue to see them in the press and the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo has made it clear that anybody has right to belong to a political group or champion whatever interest.

“But using the name of Ohaneze Ndigbo is deplorable and despicable especially on the issues they canvas.

“They do it for some peculiar selfish narrow interests and Ohaneze Ndigbo condemns that,” Ogbonnia said.

He further said the Ohaneze agreed to hold Igbo Day annually on every Sept. 29, adding that the committees for that had been inaugurated.

The president-general also said that another committee was inaugurated to harmonise some of the culture in Igboland by unifying them into a central Igbo culture.

“This committee is headed by Obi of Onitsha, HRH, Alfred Achebe and they will see that cultural festivals like new yam is not done differently by communities in Igboland but choose a day or period it will be celebrated generally.

“We also agreed to restructure Ohaneze Ndigbo on how to make money without depending on anybody as well as the issue of every Monday’s sit-at-home in the southeast,” he said. (NAN)