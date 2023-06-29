Ogun APC leader, Fohunola, is dead

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Chief Fohunola Abiola is dead

Chief Fohunola, until his death in the early hours of Thursday, was the Senatorial Chairman of Ogun Central Senatorial District of APC.

The State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement, issued in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The statement read, “we announce with regrets, but in total submission to the will of God, the demise of our party leader and until his death, the Senatorial Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Fohunola Abiola”.

“Chief Abiola, who passed on earlier today, served our party in different capacities including Senatorial Chairman, Member, Governors Advisory Council and Member, Governing Council, D. S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori”.

“He was an elder, a conciliator and father to all, who was known for peacemaking and reconciliation within and outside the party”.

“An outstanding community leader, who had a positive impact within his community and was cherished by all, was survived by wife, children and grandchildren”.

He added that burial plans would be announced by the family.