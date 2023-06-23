Ogun 10th Assembly: Adeleye Lukman becomes Minority Leader

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Hon. Lukman Olalekan Adeleye, of the People’s Democratic Party, representing Odogbolu State Constituency has emerged as the Minority Leader of the Ogun 10th State House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo announced the appointment, while filling positions for principal officers of the 10th Assembly at the Oke-Mosan Hallow chambers of the Assembly.

The sitting which was the second by members of the Assembly saw the Speaker, Rt Hon. Oluomo announcing other principal officers including: Deputy speaker; Hon. (Mrs) Ajayi B. Latifat,

Majority leader- Hon. Yusuf sheriff Abiodun, Deputy Majority Leader- Hon. Adeniran Ademola,

Chief whip- Hon. Bakare O. Oluwayemisi, Deputy Chief Whip- Hon. Tella O. Babatunde phD,

Deputy Minority Leader- Hon. Atobatele L. Olajide, Minority Whip- Hon. Rasheed Kashamu, Deputy Minority Whip- Hon. Dickson Awolaja.

The Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Adeleye Lukman Olalekan in his statement pledged to go into the chamber and contribute to the decision making process of the house in accordance with the burning desires and issues concerning the people.

He promised to work hand in hand with other principal officers and other members of the house throughout his service in the Assembly.

Hon. Adeleye also prayed that God would help the speaker and other elected officers in the conduct of the affairs of the Assembly throughout their stay in office.