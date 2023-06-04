Oborevwori extols Douye Diri at 64

Diri

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, as he clocks 64 years today June 4.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said that since taking over the reigns of governance in Bayelsa, Yenagoa, the State capital and other parts of the State have witnessed remarkable development.

He commended the Governor for his efforts toward achieving Universal Health Coverage for Bayelsans, noting that the people of the State and Nigerians are watching his achievements with keen interest.

“I must commend you, my dear brother Governor, for your sterling accomplishments in the development of your State, which I believe will buoy your people to re-elect you for a second term.

“Your Excellency, it is worthy of note that you are delivering universal health coverage and improving health facilities for the people of Bayelsa.

“I must also commend you for the numerous infrastructural projects and prosperity agenda which has seen no fewer than 840 SMEs empowered with grants.

“I acknowledge your undaunting commitment to the course of the Niger Delta region, especially as we contend with prevailing challenges facing the zone and Country,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate a gentleman politician, a consummate leader, and my dear brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on his 64th birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birth anniversary, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life, which has been marked by divine favour and miraculous attainments,” Oborevwori added.