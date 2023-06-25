Oborevwori, a governor with human face

By Festus Ahon

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has hit the ground running in the pursuit of his MORE Agenda. In three weeks in the saddle, he has demonstrated that he is out to run a government with a human face.

On Thursday, June 15, while flagging-off the first round of the 2023 Maternal and Newborn Health Week in Asaba, he said his administration would not only continue the free healthcare for pregnant women and children under – five, but will also improve Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) services in the state.

He emphasized that providing accessible and affordable healthcare for mothers, newborns, and children is a critical component of any effective – and sustainable – primary healthcare policy.

Oborevwori noted that successive administrations in Delta provided free healthcare for pregnant women and children under five years in recognition of the importance attached to their survival and well-being.

“Available data show that maternal and newborn mortality rates in Nigeria are among the highest globally”, he said.

“In fact, in 2015, Nigeria overtook India as the country with the highest maternal and child mortality rate in the world.

“Yet, Nigeria’s population is less than one-fifth that of India! That tells you the magnitude of the problem on our hands.

“Generally, the high maternal and child mortality rate in the country is traceable to health system gaps and challenges, dearth of qualified personnel, low quality of care, inadequate utilization of available health facilities, and lack of access to essential medicines.

“Others include poor nutrition, complex pregnancy-related illnesses, and high cost of out-of pocket expenses at the point of service

“Delta State Government will continue to do its best to improve health infrastructure across the State and expand the health insurance scheme to capture more people in the informal sector.

“Furthermore, we shall continue to implement policies and programmes that will create wealth for our people so that they can invest in quality nutrition.”

He called for the involvement and cooperation of womenfolk to embrace and practice healthy social habits that improve women’s health, such as breastfeeding, regular physical exercises, and abstinence from illicit drugs.

“It is my earnest expectation that Deltans would take advantage of this week-long programme to receive basic primary healthcare services at various locations close to their homes and offices”.

Oborevwori called for the support of Local Government Council Chairmen, royal fathers, religious and opinion leaders in the engagement and mobilization of their subjects and followers to participate in this exercise.

FA Cup Final in Asaba

Oborevwori, earlier on Wednesday, June 14, joined Ibrahim Gusau, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, and Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, to attend the 76th Federation Cup Final between Rangers FC of Enugu and Bendel Insurance of Benin at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Bendel Insurance defeated Rangers International Football Club 1-0 to claim their fourth FA Cup title, having previously won it in 1972, 1978 and 1980.

The triumph adds a shining accolade to their season and presents Insurance with an opportunity to represent Nigeria in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup alongside Rivers United.

This historic victory marked a significant milestone for Bendel Insurance, who last won a major trophy 43 years ago.

Oborevwori, who had the honour of presenting the trophy to winners, was ably supported by other dignitaries at the event.

Project inspection

On Friday, June 16, he inspected some ongoing projects in Asaba and Okpanam areas of the capital territory, insisting that his administration would ensure that only quality projects that meet specifications would be inaugurated.

The governor spoke to journalists after inspection of the projects. The projects he inspected include the State High Court Complex, Asaba; Phases I and II of the Flood Control Measures around Madonna College Road, Okpanam and Drainage Channel around Koka through Agbalusia-Ngele Street to Federal Technical College, Asaba.

“We are considering the Transition Committee’s report and there are things that we can do for Deltans that they will appreciate and we are already working on those things”, Oborevwori said.

The governor directed that a bigger drain should be constructed at the Winners Chapel area along Ibusa road to channel flood water in that corridor through Koka to the channel around the Federal Technical College.

60th birthday

Monday, June 19 was his inauguration thanksgiving as governor, which coincided with his 60th birthday.

The thanksgiving service, held at Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, Asaba, was attended by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, who was there in person; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, represented by his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu; Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, represented by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly; Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa who was represented by Senator Aminu Iya Abbas and Rt. Hon. Debo Oguntoyin.

Also present were Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme, and his wife, Lady Catherine Onyeme; immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and wife, Edith; former Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and wife, Roli; and former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; Senator Ned Nwoko; Senator James Manager; former Minority Leaders of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu; Hon Leo Ogor; members of the National and State Assembly, Chief Great Ogboru; Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd); Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Olorogun John Oguma, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, Mr Austin Ayemidejor, Mr Hope Oborevwori, Chief Taleb Tebite, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor, Mr. John Siakpere; Local Government Council Chairmen and numerous party men and women also graced the occasion.

Earlier, Oborevwori’s spiritual father and Founding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, had sent a congratulatory message to the governor on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary and inauguration thanksgiving.

The renowned cleric prayed for the governor to be successful as he administers Delta.

State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Triumphant Obamoh, in a sermon titled, ‘Gratitude for Greater Altitude’, said behind every success was the help of God, adding that ingratitude will cut off man’s source of grace and greatness.

He congratulated Oborevwori on his birth anniversary and urged him to continue serving and trusting God as his only source.

Speaking at the occasion, Oborevwori thanked God and Deltans for the opportunity given him to lead the state, saying that his relationship with the grassroots and common man would not be affected by his meteoric rise to becoming governor.

Oborevwori, who had earlier at the church service appreciated God for his life, said,”When I joined politics, I did not have the ambition to be governor. Like many politicians, it was purely out of a desire to contribute my quota towards the growth and development of our State and Country.

“But by divine orchestration, I found myself serving as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the 6th and 7th Assemblies, and now Governor.

“So, I have every reason to come into His sanctuary to give all the glory to Him because I am who I am today purely by the grace of God”.

In their seperate remarks, Okowa and Uduaghan congratulated Oborevwori for attaining the diamond age and welcomed him to the league of elders in the society. They described him as humble and committed to the development of Delta State.

*Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State.