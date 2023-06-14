Obaseki issues proclamation for 8th Edo Assembly

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

UNLIKE four years ago when the purported public notice for the inauguration was not communicated to many lawmakers elect led to the inauguration of only nine out of the 24 members, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday issued the instrument of the proclamation for the inauguration of the 8th Edo State House of Assembly scheduled for tomorrow, June 16, 2023.

In a letter dated June 14, 2023, and addressed to the Clerk of Edo State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and to forward herewith a proclamation under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 for necessary action by the House of Assembly.”

The notice by the Governor to the Assembly reads thus: “Whereas, it is provided in Sub-section (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 that the person elected as Governor shall have power to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the State Assembly immediately after swearing-in:

“Now therefore, I Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor, Edo State in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub-section (3) of Section 105 aforesaid, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eight Assembly of the Edo State House of Assembly shall hold at the Edo State House of Assembly on Friday, the 16th day of June 2023 in the House of Assembly, Benin City.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Edo State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Benin City, this 14th Day of June 2023.”