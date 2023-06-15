Obaseki appoints Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Commissioner in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Joy Adaze Aguele-Kalu as commissioner in Edo State.

Adaze is a chartered accountant and investment banker with over two decades of experience in the public and private sectors. She is expected to bring her wealth of experience to bear in helping the governor to finish well.

Adaze has worked in several senior positions in the public and private sectors, including as an executive director federal housing authority

In her new role, Adaze Joy Aguele-Kalu will be responsible for several key portfolios, including finance, economic development, and investment promotion. She is expected to play a key role in helping the governor to achieve his goal of transforming Edo State into a prosperous and competitive economy.

Adaze Joy Aguele-Kalu is a highly qualified and experienced individual who is well-respected in both the public and private sectors. She is a strong advocate for good governance and economic development. She is also a committed public servant who is passionate about making a difference.

The governor expressed confidence that Adaze Joy Aguele-Kalu will be a valuable asset to his administration. He has said that she is a “seasoned professional” with the “skills and experience” to help him “deliver on his promises to the people of Edo State.”