NUC Executive Secretary, Rasheed, resigns

*Says he’s heading back to the classroom

*Gives operational licence to Kogi gov, Bello, to establish 3rd state varsity

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed has announced his resignation.

Rasheed announced his resignation, Thursday, in Abuja, after granting an operational licence for the establishment of a third Kogi State-owned university.

He disclosed that he was heading back to the classroom where he came from without giving details of why he took the action.

At the event, the Kogi State Government secured the licence of the National Universities Commission, NUC, to establish the third state-owned university to be known as Kogi State University, Kabba.

Governor Bello, in his mission statement, explained that his visit to seek an operational licence for the university, from NUC followed the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly, last Thursday, where it passed a Bill into law, to establish a third state-owned University to be sited in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the State.

Details coming…