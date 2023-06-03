NSCDC warns personnel against molestation of civilians

The new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara, Mr Sani Mustapha has warned personnel against molestation of civilians.

The Commandant gave the warning while taking over the leadership of the command on Friday in Gusau.

The Commandant who also warned the personnel against extortion, however, enjoined them to be firm and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He pledged to give all his strength and talent in the fight against insecurity and all forms of criminalities in the state.

Mustapha therefore, solicited for the support of the personnel in making the state safe.

Earlier, the outgoing Commandant, Bello Muazu thanked the officers and men for their support and cooperation during his seven months tour of duty in the state.

He urged them to accord his successor similar support and cooperation, to enable the command discharge its responsibilities.