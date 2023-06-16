No rivalry between DSS, EFCC  – Ex-Director, Mike Ejiofor

A former Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor said there is no rivalry between the DSS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ejiofor who was a guest on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Friday.

Recall that there was speculated crisis after the DSS stormed the Lagos State office of the EFCC, claiming ownership of the building located at No 15A Awolowo Road in Lagos, a day after the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “The truth is that the DSS accommodates the EFCC as a sister agency, there is no rivalry between the DSS and EFCC.”

The former DSS director noted that President Tinubu has constantly emphasised the need for security agencies to strengthen coordination and not work at cross purposes while addressing security agencies in his first few days in office.

He stated that the DSS’s responsibilities are within the country and include counter-intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance as well as investigating some other types of severe crimes against the state.

Ejiofor, who is the President of the National Institute for Security Studies stated that any supposed rivalry between the DSS and EFCC would not affect the fair hearing and trial process of Abdulrasheed Bawa whom the president recently suspended.

He said, “I think the PRO issued a statement to that effect. I personally started the NSO (National Security Organisation) at 15, Awolowo Road, which has been our headquarters. Now, there has been correspondence between the EFCC and the DSS for them to vacate because they need to use that place.

“The DSS also said you (EFCC) people must go, the EFCC chairman came to appeal to the DG so, I don’t see any rancour.”

“The DSS is charged with investigating crimes against the state. So, whether Bawa would get a fair hearing, is guaranteed. Because the DSS as far as I know without sounding immodest would always give you the benefit of the doubt.”