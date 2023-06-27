NLC President, Ajaero loses home to fire

Ajaero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The home of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Lagos has been gutted by fire.

The entire building according to reports was razed to the ground without a pin salvaged.

The mystery fire which was said to have started from the roof was allegedly preceded by some strange noise which family members present initially took for foraging domestic animals.

However, minutes after, the building exploded in a ball of fire as members scampered to safety with what they had on their backs.

It was gathered that not even the prompt response of members of the community and fire brigade could save the situation.

None of the distraught family members was willing to speak to the press on the matter.

At the time of the fire incident, Comrade Joe Ajaero was away in Geneva.

He has similarly maintained reticence since returning to the country.

When pressed for comment, he said he gave glory to God no life was lost.

On whether he felt it was a hit job, he said his work as President of Congress comes with a lot of ŕisks but refused to be drawn into who may be after him.