Nigerian SMEs must exploit tech for exponential growth – Experts

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

Stakeholders have challenged small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria to seize the opportunities in the technology for their exponential growth.

The experts noted that most small businesses die within five years of establishment, and for there to be growth in the economy of any society, businesses must thrive leveraging technology.

The experts spoke in Lagos, at the 5th AM Agoro Entrepreneurship Lecture Series, AMAELS, with the theme: Leveraging Technology for Business Success & Growth.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State, Dr Shakirudeen Onasanya said technology makes operations of businesses efficient, effective with a remarkably improved outcome.

The highlight of the event was the presentations of N200, 000 grants to five entrepreneurs respectively through the AM Agoro Entrepreneur Support Initiative, AMAESI.

Chairperson, AMAELS, Dr Adrienne Tikolo, said AMAESI which is spearheaded by AM Agoro family, is a visionary programme that seeks to provide invaluable assistance to budding entrepreneurs.

She said: “Recognising the challenges faced by those who aspire to establish or grow their own businesses, the AM Agoro family has taken it upon themselves to create a platform that fosters growth and success.

“AMAESI offers a three-pronged approach to supporting entrepreneurs which include grants, mentorship programmes and digital marketing training.

“Through this initiative, deserving individuals had the opportunity to receive a grant of N200, 000 each. This financial boost serves as a catalyst for turning ideas into reality and propelling the businesses of the beneficiaries forward,” Tikolo said.

She noted: “AMAESI offers a comprehensive mentorship program. Mentors play a crucial role in guiding and nurturing entrepreneurs on their journey. “The mentors who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and expertise provide invaluable guidance, helping the entrepreneurs navigate the challenges that lie ahead, offering practical advice and insights garnered from their own experiences.

“Through this mentorship program, the AM Agoro family aims to cultivate a supportive community that encourages growth and learning.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape a strong online presence is essential for the success of any business,” Tikolo added.