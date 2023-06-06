Nigerian Navy Flag Ship NNS Aradu set for remodelling

…..as CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo signs MoU with Turkish shipyard, Dearsan

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following its determination to restore the Nigerian Navy to its pride as one of the leading navies in the African continent, authorities of the Nigerian Navy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dearsan Shipyard Turkey to remodel the nation’s flagship, NNS ARADU.

The remodeling of NNS Aradu which brought much pride and respect to the Nigeria in the 1980’s, 1999′,s and early 2000’s, is aimed at further fleet recapitalisation effort of the federal Government to boosts the NN’s sea power capabilities.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo said it was to refit the ship with the aim of enhancing navy’s capability for enhanced security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Recalling that NNS ARADU, commissioned into the Nigerian Navy Fleet as the Flag Ship in 1985, had represented Nigeria in diverse naval operations and exercises within Africa and beyond, Admiral Gambo said it was the only variant of the five MEKO 360 Frigates built in Germany for Argentine and Nigerian Navies.

Noting that the wear and tear associated with sustained use as well as the harsh operating environment took its toll on the edifice, the CNS said, “However, with the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the unrelenting efforts of the Senate Committee on rehabilitation of NNS ARADU, we are gathered here today to commence modalities to re-roll and modernise the nation’s flag ship.

“Another significance of today’s event is the landmark agreement for the supply of additional 57-meter Fast Attack Craft to support the remodelled Flag Ship.

“Undoubtedly, operationalisation of these two vessels will not only increase the fleet of ships but also reposition the Nigerian navy for enhanced maritime security operations for socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria and Africa at large,” Gambo said.

Admiral Gambo disclosed that said the choice of partnering with Messrs Dearsan Shipyard was based on the company’s track record in high-quality ship building capability as well as strict adherence to agreed timelines.

He pointed out that the Turkish shipyard was currently constructing two High Endurance 76-meter Offshore Patrol Vessels for the navy.

His words, “A major consideration is the fact that several equipment, auxiliaries and subsystems being used in the construction of the offshore patrol vessels will be fitted on board NNS ARADU.

“This is to further enhance operability and equipment standardisation, which undoubtedly will guarantee

seamless maintenance necessary to extend the life span of the remodelled flag ship.

“The MoU will re-ignite the partnership between both organisations in promoting synergy toward enhancing security as well as fostering operations and shipbuilding engagements that will enhance capability for the sustainable development of the Blue Economy for Nigeria’s prosperity,” he said.

While expressing confidence that the shipyard would actualise a high-quality result and deliver both vessels on schedule, the CNS tasked both parties to be committed toward the attainment of the objectives.

Earlier, the Chief of Policy and Plans at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, said the 125.6 meter ship was the largest in the navy inventory as a general purpose frigate.

Rear Admiral Garba disclosed that NNS ARADU was a fighting ship capable of undertaking several missions in concert with other units.

“It has a sustained and independent blue water patrol capability over a range of 6,500 miles and provides gunfire support to friendly forces operating up to 16 kilometres from the coast.

“It has capability for air defence, submarine warfare, electronic warfare and the ship warfare missiles main lane, as well as airborne or surface search and rescue.

“Since its entry into the service, NNS Aradu has taken part in major naval exercises, fleet reviews and diplomatic cruises.

“The ship has undertaken extensive diplomatic visits to countries like Gabon, Congo, Zaire, Equatorial Guinea and numerous European countries,” he said

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Dearsan Shipyard Turkey, Mr Mukat Gordi, thanked the Nigerian navy for the opportunity to take responsibility as the prime contractor of NNS ARADU modernisation programme.

Gordi said that the relationship started following the signing ceremony of 76m Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) in December 2021.

He said, “Since we are aware of the historical importance of NNS ARADU as the flagship of the Nigerian navy, we have initiated our surveys on board the NNS ARADU last year and finalised it in our latest visit to Lagos this week.

“Therefore, we would like to emphasise once again that we are highly honoured for having this chance of being the prime contractor of NNS ARADU modernisation programme.

“We assure you that we will accomplish the modernisation and refit programme according to our contract in time and deliver to the Nigerian Navy,” Gordi said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen. George Sekibo the navy for working excellently with the Senate to achieve results adding that the signing of the MoU was a landmark achievement owing to the fact that the refitting of the ship appeared impossible at a time.