Nigeria Info wins big at Broadcasters Merit Award

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s leading talk station, Nigeria Info has emerged the Radio Station of the Year at the maiden edition of the recently concluded Nigeria Broadcasting Awards in Lagos.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) at Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, was designed to celebrate the remarkable contributions of Nigerian broadcasters towards the advancement of radio journalism across the country. It is against this backdrop that Nigeria Info (Lagos) defeated other media houses to clinch the awards for Best Radio Production in Documentary and Feature while Nigeria Info (Port Harcourt) emerged as the Best Station in News.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Programmes Manager for Nigeria Info, Sheriff Quadry, stated that the award reiterates the station’s long-standing commitment towards providing Nigerians with unbiased news content that captures both national and international issues.

“The recognition of our work as a broadcast station via these awards serves as a means for us to remain true to our initial commitments to Nigerians which is to serve as a credible news source that provides timely news reportage on socio-economic and political issues in an unbiased manner. We, therefore, consider this to be our primary responsibility to Nigerians as we understand that the onus lies on us as a media house to carry out the social responsibility of educating Nigerians at all times,” he said.

Nigeria Info got eleven nominations across the diverse categories of the highly competitive Nigeria Broadcasting Awards.