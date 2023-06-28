Nigeria deserves first touch on world’s slimmest laptop — Zaongo

ASUS English Anglophone Africa, Mr. Simplice Zaongo

By Prince Osuagwu

Nigeria has been described as a country of incredible people with amazing lifestyles, alluring fashion tastes and a people constantly in search of the incredible.

That was how global computer and digital device maker, ASUS defended its choice of Nigeria as one of the first countries to introduce the world’s slimmest laptops, Zenbook S 13 OLED.

The laptop got its status as world slimmest laptop not only by its weight of just 1 kilogramme, but also by its size of 13.3-inch.

Unveiling the new laptop at a media event in Lagos, recently, the country manager, ASUS English Anglophone Africa, Mr. Simplice Zaongo, said, “Nigeria is our priority market because the people here gun for only the best. The entire Zenbook series is designed and built for those in pursuit of the incredible, which Nigerians represent.

“Stunning innovations like the Zenbook S 13 O L E D represent the pinnacle of the incredible outcomes from within the Zenbook spirit, defining new i n d u s t r y standards for p o r t a b i l i t y, performance, and battery life, with s t u n n i n g ASUS Lumina O L E D displays.”

Zaongo said it is also the most ecofriendly Zenbook ever, and takes the brand’s signature qualities of ultraportable design, sustainability, and on-the-go performance to a new level, proving conclusively that less can be more.

“With a world-beating super-slim 1 cm profile and a super-light 1 kg chassis, the sophisticated Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers no-compromise performance, connectivity and battery life, making it the epitome of ultraportable design, and finished in brand-new Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue.

“It’s also designed with the environment and carbon neutrality firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, FSCTM Mix-certified packaging, an elegant new eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum for the Basalt Gray model, and halogen-free electronics, to make this the most eco-friendly Zenbook model we’ve ever produced,” he said.