Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime

Neymar Jr.’s father has been detained after carrying out illegal construction on his son’s property in Rio de Janeiro.

The arrest was part of an operation carried out by the local Mangaratiba Municipal Environment Department, alongside the Environmental Military Police, and the agents of the municipality’s Environmental Protection Group.

Neymar Da Silva Santos was reportedly arguing with Mangaratiba’s secretary of the environment, Shayenne Barreto, before his arrest.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Sport, Neymar Snr was released but the Paris Saint-Germain player’s father was cautioned that those in charge of carrying out the work need ‘more education’.

The initial complaint of an environtmental crime, which has been reported to Mangaratiba City Hall, stemmed from a video Neymar Jnr posted to Instagram, which is thought to show an artificial lake that the former Barcelona player is building at his property.