New book proffers solutions to Nigeria’s economy, others

By Ezra Ukanwa

Former Adamawa State House of Representatives candidate, and entrepreneur, Taslim Ahmed Iya, has made a significant contribution towards resolving Nigeria’s protracted economic woes with the unveiling of his book, “Nigeria Unlocked: Unleashing The Potential of A Great Nation”.

The 60 page book provides a comprehensive analysis of Nigeria’s current challenges, and a practical roadmap for restructuring its economy.

He said the work of art is a product of intense and deep research by an expert in economics and business, who has obtained degrees in Economics and Management from Bocconi University in Italy.

In a statement, personally signed by him, during the weekend, the book draws from case studies and best practices from other successful emerging economies, presenting a bold vision for Nigeria’s future.

It reads: “From addressing corruption and creating a more transparent governance structure to promoting entrepreneurship and creating a skilled workforce, “Nigeria Unlocked” offers a comprehensive roadmap for revitalizing the Nigerian economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

“This latest literary work is essential reading for policymakers, business leaders, economists, and anyone interested in Nigeria’s economic future. It provides a clear and compelling vision for transforming Nigeria into a vibrant and prosperous nation, one that serves as a beacon for the rest of Africa and the world.”