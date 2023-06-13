Nasir Daura emerges Speaker of 8th Katsina Assembly

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Nasir Yahya Daura, member representing Daura Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly on Tuesday emerged as the 8th Speaker of the Katsina Assembly via consensus.

The Clerk of the House, Lawal Dansuleiman, who performed the ceremony on behalf of the Katsina Governor, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda disclosed that the emergence of the new speaker is based on the consensus agreement arrived at earlier on Monday in a meeting with the Katsina Governor and stakeholders from the 34 Local Government Areas.

Other principal officers who also emerged by consensus include, Hon. Abduljalal Haruna Runka, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Shamsuddeen Dabai as House Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dikko, Chief Whip, Hon. Mustapha Yusuf Jibia, Deputy House Leader, and Hon. Salisu Rimaye as Deputy Chief Whip.

The 8th Assembly inaugurated by the Katsina Governor comprises of 33 members from the All Progressives Congress, APC and one member from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to a statement credited to Radda, the consensus arrangement was aimed at strengthening unity and inclusiveness in the legislative duties and delivering a people’s-parliament that the state will be proud of.

Nasir in his acceptance speech, commended his colleagues for nominating and electing him as their chief servant, showing appreciation for the harmonious relations that currently exists between the honourable members.

Meanwhile, shortly after the inauguration of the 8th Assembly, the new Speaker led members of the State Aseembly on a courtesy visit to the Katsina Governor, promising to sustain the harmonious relationship that coexists between the executive and the legislative arm of government.

Nasir further assured the Katsina Governor that the Assembly would be ever-ready to sign into law any bill that would promote the economic and political status or bring developmental changes to the state.