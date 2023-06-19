NASD seeks PenCom’s approval for PFAs  participation 

By Peter Egwuatu

In a move to enhance its competitive edge, attract more customers, boost revenue and deliver shareholder value, the only licensed Over-The-Counter exchange in Nigeria, NASD OTC, has commenced the diversification of its operations.

The Exchange is already holding talks with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to grant approval to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to invest through the NASD.

Responding to media enquires about the current developments at NASD, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Eguarekhide Longe, explained that the Exchange had planned to expand its revenue generation from a minimum of five platforms before the end of 2023, in order to redefine the value proposition of its business .

According to Longe, the proposed five income centre platforms are: The OTC Market, NASD Enterprise Portal, Donor Crowdfunding, Invoice Factoring and the Digital Securities Platform.