Napoli exercise option to buy striker Simeone

Giovanni Simeone of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italian champions Napoli said on Thursday they had taken up the option to buy Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone who was on loan with them from Verona last season.

In a statement on their website, Napoli said the 27-year-old had signed a three-year deal with an option of another year.

They gave no transfer fee.

Napoli used Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, mostly off the bench as they won the Italian title last season.

He started only one Serie A game but scored four league goals. He also scored four times in the Champions League group stage.