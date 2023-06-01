Naira exchanges at N464.67 to dollar

Naira remained unchanged on Thursday, exchanging at N464.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency did not change from its value on Wednesday, while the open indicative rate closed at N464.64 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N464.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $250.98 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday. (NAN)