NADCEL 2023: Nigerian Army to assess operational performance in 160 years of existence

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has said that the Nigerian Army would continue to evolve professionally in line with global standards for the defence of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

General Lagbaja gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebrations NADCEL 2023 scheduled to take place at the Second Division from 1st to 6th July, 2023 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

NADCEL is held annually on 6 July to commemorate the day the Nigerian Civil War broke out. It also marks the day the very first shot of the war was fired at Garkem in the present- day Cross River State.

The Army Chief who was represented by the Chief of Special Services and Programmes (Army), Chairman, Organising Committee, NADCEL 2023, Major General Emeka Victor Onumajuru said the date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to “remind us about our past and the need to address our problems peacefully rather than resorting to arms. It also reminds us of the slogan, ‘No victor, no vanquished’, the slogan that emphasizes our unity in diversity, the love we share in diversity, and brotherhood in diversity.”

This year’s celebration marks the 160th year of the Nigerian Army’s existence since its formation.

General Lagbaja emphasized the importance of the week-long NADCEL to National security peace, and unity as it offers the Nigerian Army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performances, interface with the public, and set goals for continued professional growth.

“This will enable it to better perform its constitutional roles and also compete favourably with other armies around the globe”

This year’s celebration with the theme: “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations”, is scheduled to hold from 1-6 July 2023 to celebrate Nigerian Army’s achievements.

It will also showcase the Army’s operational activities as well as its transformational strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement.

The celebration is also aimed at projecting the Army as an instrument of national unity and development as well as highlighting its capabilities

While appreciating the Press for it’s assiduous support to the Nigerian Army, General Lagbaja assured of the commitment of the Nigerian Army to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and security agencies in discharging its assigned duties professionally, putting the national interest above any personal gains or consideration.

The Nigerian Army’s history dates back to 1863 when Lieutenant Glover of the Royal Navy formed a local force known as the “Glover Hausas. “This local force eventually became part of a larger body established by Lord Fredrick Lugard in 1889 as the West African Frontier Force (WAFF).

Since then, the force underwent several transformations with consequent changes in nomenclature viz the Nigerian Regiment, Queen’s Own Queen’s Own Nigerian Regiment, and Nigerian Military Force before its current name, the Nigerian Army.

The transformation continued through different phases of growth and development until the Nigerian Army witnessed an astronomical increase in strength from 10,500 to 250,000 all ranks during the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War. The war ended with the slogan “No victor, no vanquished,” reuniting the country in 1970.

Thereafter, the Nigerian Army downsized into a compact army with a four division structure of 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, and 82 Division.

The Nigerian Army has, however, again, in response to the contemporary security environment in the country reorganized into an eight divisional structure complemented by other commands.