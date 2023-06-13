NACCIMA tasks OPS on advocacy for 

pro-business policies

By Cynthia Alo

The Nigerian Association Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has charged the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to strengthen its engagement with the federal government to formulate pro-business policies that would drive inclusive economic growth and development for the country.

The National president, Dele Kelvin Oye, at an investiture ceremony which took place in Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, to swear him in as the 22nd National president of the Chamber, said the private sector is a veritable tool for driving both foreign and local investments and contributes over 25 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He stated: “We must find a way to influence political decisions because they affect businesses. Even though we contribute 75 per cent to the GDP, the other 25 per cent from the government comes with government’s policies that controls businesses.

“We must find a way to ensure that people who govern our country are not hungry people looking for food, but are held accountable if they do not do well. “We must let them know the impact of negative policies as it affects the business community and even the future of the country”.

According to him, under his watch, the association would be prioritising development efforts at youth development and women empowerment, saying that for Nigeria to change its economic narratives, it must invest in women, youths and education.

The new NACCIMA boss said he would also prioritise the creative sector in its bid to complement the federal government’s diversification agenda away from hydro carbon resources, stressing that he is passionate about the creative industry due to its ability to generate the much needed foreign exchange for the Nigerian economy.

He also pledged commitment to lead the Chamber in the most transparent and effective way in its bid to attract rewarding partnerships and the respect of its members.

In his goodwill message, the Governor, Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, commended the NACCIMA National president, saying that his outstanding commitment to fostering economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the nation is laudable.