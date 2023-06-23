My music is unique, infectious – South African singer, Nia Pearl

Nia Pearl, a rising artist from Umtata in the Eastern Cape, is quickly making a name for herself in the South African music industry. With a love for music that started in primary school, Nia Pearl has been perfecting her craft and building a career in the industry.

After studying contemporary music at Damelin College,Nia Pearl started working with industry heavyweights like DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, Tyler ICU, Major League, Mas Musiq, Dj Stokie and Daliwonga on various hit tracks. Her delivery can be best described as creative, with incredible stage presence and vocal talent, as well as a unique fashion sense that sets her apart from her peers.

In December 2021, Nia Pearl released a two-track EP titled “Dreamers and Believers,” dedicated to her loyal fans who have supported her throughout the years. The EP is a testament to her unique artistry and serves as a reminder to her fans to keep chasing their dreams and never give up on their purpose

In a recent interview, she revealed her passion and described her style of music as unique and infectious. “My aim is to continue growing and possibly getting to the top,’ Piano keeps growing and is starting to reach different corners of the world, I can’t wait to share my very special take on what the genre has to offer. I love making good music, I’d love nothing more than to bring out a combined Amapiano and Afrobeat sound to the music scene. Though ‘Piano may have originated from my country South Africa; i relate with other sounds and want to create an infectious blend of all indigenous sounds which perhaps would mask me out”.

Currently, Nia Pearl is working on her upcoming album with some of the best producers in the country. Akeju Abass, founder of Prime Music Partners, a distribution agency managing Nia Pearl’s branding and media engagement, described the artist as “rare creative talent”, enunciating her fast-paced rise in the music industry.

With her undeniable talent and growing fan base, Nia Pearl is poised to become a household name in the African music scene and beyond.