My greatest regret was getting married – Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo said the greatest regret of her life was getting married in the first place.

Ini Edo opened up about her failed marriage in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The actress said she had second thoughts about getting married in the first place.

Recall that, on November 29, 2008, Ini Edo married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years before they divorced in 2013.

The Nollywood actress revealed that the marriage was forced upon her by her family, saying she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”