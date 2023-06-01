Mutfwang visits IDPs, gives hope of early return

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has visited communities recently attacked by suspected Fulani bandits in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the State.

He went on an on the spot assessment of the level of damage done in the areas.

The visit came shortly after his first Security Council Meeting with Security Chiefs in the State. He visited the palace of the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da. John Hirse and the IDPs camps at Dawo Primary School and Teacher’s House Mangu where he assured the people that he is aware of the difficulties they were going through and “necessary measures are being taken to not only bring succour but ensure your early return to your homes.”

He urged community leaders to expose those who are working to cause disaffection in Mangu Local Government Area which has a history of peaceful coexistence, stressing, “I have asked God to strengthen my heart. It was after the inauguration on Monday that we had our Security Council Meeting on Tuesday, and we agreed that we needed to come in immediately to show solidarity with our people and encourage them that all hope is not lost.

“This magnitude of madness and carnage has never happened in Mangu Local Government Area. There has been isolated and sporadic incidences and you begin to ask why and why now? But we have come to encourage you that God is on the throne. What has happened is a terrible setback and depressing. We should be encouraged that by the grace of God, help is on our way.”

Mutfwang who also spoke in Riyom Local Government Area, assured the people that the time to secure the land and the people has come as his government will revived Operation Rainbow, the State Security outfit and incorporate vigilante groups and hunters into the existing security architecture to provide effective community policing where early warning signals and other security intelligence would be provided for swift action.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, Heads of Security Agencies in the State, Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice designate, Philemon Dafi, Executive Private Secretary to the Governor, Moses Nwan among others.